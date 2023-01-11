Globe Life (NYSE:GL) Price Target Raised to $132.00

Globe Life (NYSE:GL – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Morgan Stanley from $115.00 to $132.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an underweight rating on the stock.

GL has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $112.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. Raymond James started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. They set a strong-buy rating and a $138.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com started coverage on Globe Life in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating for the company. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Globe Life from $100.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $120.11.

Globe Life Stock Performance

Shares of GL stock opened at $121.53 on Tuesday. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $87.87 and a 1-year high of $123.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 0.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The company has a market capitalization of $11.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.14 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $107.72.

Globe Life Announces Dividend

Globe Life ( NYSE:GL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The company reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.04. Globe Life had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 13.61%. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Globe Life will post 8.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.2075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $0.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.68%. Globe Life’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Globe Life news, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Michael Clay Majors sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.74, for a total transaction of $2,502,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,469,638.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider David Kendall Carlson sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.06, for a total value of $1,695,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 110,571 shares of company stock valued at $12,563,268 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.62% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globe Life

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Globe Life by 28.9% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,091,000 after acquiring an additional 7,102 shares during the period. ING Groep NV increased its stake in Globe Life by 15.8% during the second quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 17,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,664,000 after acquiring an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its stake in Globe Life by 347.6% during the second quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 83,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,107,000 after acquiring an additional 64,592 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Globe Life during the second quarter valued at about $422,000. Finally, Prana Capital Management LP bought a new position in Globe Life during the first quarter valued at about $7,416,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Globe Life Company Profile

Globe Life Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various life and supplemental health insurance products, and annuities to lower middle to middle income households in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments.

See Also

