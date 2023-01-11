Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM) Shares Bought by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:GEM – Get Rating) by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 427,296 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,041 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $11,037,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of GEM. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $25,652,000. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,200,998 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,229,000 after purchasing an additional 233,082 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 330,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,195,000 after purchasing an additional 209,250 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 652.1% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 234,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,990,000 after purchasing an additional 203,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 30.9% in the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 848,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,241,000 after purchasing an additional 200,479 shares in the last quarter.

GEM opened at $30.24 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $28.25. Goldman Sachs ActiveBeta Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $25.11 and a 1-year high of $38.07.

