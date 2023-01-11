Goodwin Daniel L Sells 360 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Goodwin Daniel L lowered its stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 8,555 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 1.1% of Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position. Goodwin Daniel L’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,991,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MSFT. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Microsoft by 35,465.9% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,611,140 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $66,852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,553,188 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Microsoft by 0.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 621,598,157 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $191,644,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,648,095 shares during the last quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 11,434.2% during the second quarter. Bishop Rock Capital L.P. now owns 5,460,976 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $21,263,000 after acquiring an additional 5,413,630 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft during the second quarter valued at approximately $981,125,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 13.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 30,893,155 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,524,669,000 after acquiring an additional 3,757,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MSFT opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a PEG ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.79. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $323.41. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $240.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $251.20.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The firm had revenue of $50.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $49.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 15th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 29.31%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. UBS Group downgraded Microsoft from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $300.00 to $250.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Citigroup decreased their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $282.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Microsoft from $305.00 to $275.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen decreased their target price on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Macquarie assumed coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $234.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.09.

Microsoft Company Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

