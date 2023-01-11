Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC Sells 3,150 Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 21.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,546 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 3,150 shares during the quarter. Greenup Street Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Enhancement Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 916.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 61 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $199,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $228,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 239.1% during the 1st quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC now owns 78 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $254,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Range Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $258,000. Finally, My Personal CFO LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 1st quarter valued at $261,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Amazon.com alerts:

Amazon.com Price Performance

AMZN stock opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $916.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52-week low of $81.43 and a 52-week high of $170.83. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $111.03.

Insider Buying and Selling

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.25% and a return on equity of 14.44%. The firm had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total transaction of $58,344.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares in the company, valued at $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922. Corporate insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research cut their price objective on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $147.12.

Amazon.com Profile

(Get Rating)

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMZN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Amazon.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amazon.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.