Griffin Asset Management Inc. Has $20.68 Million Position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Griffin Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 88,801 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.4% of Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Griffin Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $20,682,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 40,774 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $9,496,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new stake in Microsoft during the 3rd quarter valued at $167,502,000. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in Microsoft by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. ZWJ Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 199,462 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $46,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. GAM Holding AG raised its position in Microsoft by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 321,308 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $74,833,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. raised its position in Microsoft by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. Arkfeld Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 15,086 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,448,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on MSFT shares. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays cut their price target on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on Microsoft in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $285.00 price target on the stock. Cowen cut their price target on Microsoft from $310.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $365.00 price target on Microsoft in a report on Friday, December 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $293.09.

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total value of $6,139,094.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.03% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a PE ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. Microsoft Co. has a 52-week low of $213.43 and a 52-week high of $323.41.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.70 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.27 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.31%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

