Hartford Financial Management Inc. Has $4.96 Million Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Hartford Financial Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,341 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,343 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up approximately 1.5% of Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Hartford Financial Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in JNJ. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 78.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morton Brown Family Wealth LLC now owns 178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. Goodman Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 333.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. First Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 69.6% in the 2nd quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other Johnson & Johnson news, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677 in the last 90 days. 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

NYSE:JNJ opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $176.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $171.57. Johnson & Johnson has a 52-week low of $155.72 and a 52-week high of $186.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.43. The company has a market cap of $457.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a P/E/G ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.60 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that allows the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a $1.13 dividend. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Atlantic Securities cut their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Barclays initiated coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

