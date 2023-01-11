Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR) Shares Acquired by Fifth Third Bancorp

Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 69.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,512 shares during the quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $432,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HR. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 161.4% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 20,705 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 12,783 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 54,073 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,486,000 after buying an additional 5,156 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in Healthcare Realty Trust by 5.6% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 202,034 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,738,000 after buying an additional 10,717 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new stake in Healthcare Realty Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $229,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup cut Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $22.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $28.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

Healthcare Realty Trust Trading Down 1.3 %

Healthcare Realty Trust Increases Dividend

Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust stock opened at $20.51 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a twelve month low of $18.16 and a twelve month high of $33.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 75.97 and a beta of 0.70. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $19.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.26.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.05%. This is a positive change from Healthcare Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 14th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is 459.28%.

Healthcare Realty Trust Profile

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

