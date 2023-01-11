HM Payson & Co. Grows Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 3.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 783,538 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,188 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises about 3.5% of HM Payson & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. HM Payson & Co.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $127,999,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% in the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,495,000 after acquiring an additional 6,537 shares in the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP grew its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock valued at $788,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Johnson & Johnson Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of JNJ opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a 1-year low of $155.72 and a 1-year high of $186.69. The company has a 50-day moving average of $176.13 and a 200 day moving average of $171.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $457.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.40, a PEG ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.18.

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 19.95% and a return on equity of 35.37%. The company had revenue of $23.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.60 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.95%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Johnson & Johnson

In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Johnson & Johnson news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total transaction of $2,654,667.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jennifer L. Taubert sold 76,923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.78, for a total transaction of $13,598,447.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 126,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,354,891.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 300,750 shares of company stock valued at $52,311,677. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on JNJ shares. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $178.00 to $176.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $192.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.