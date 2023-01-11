Hodges Capital Management Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Hodges Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 2,175.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,854 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,421 shares during the period. Hodges Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $943,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Alphabet in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,305,000. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 52,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $4,997,000 after acquiring an additional 49,628 shares during the last quarter. Farmers Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Farmers Trust Co. now owns 5,924 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $12,910,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 62.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 33,282 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $72,531,000 after acquiring an additional 12,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wilkinson Global Asset Management LLC now owns 6,460 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $618,000 after acquiring an additional 6,137 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $83.34 and a 1-year high of $151.55. The stock has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $102.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total transaction of $4,149,665.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, major shareholder 2017 Gp L.L.C. Gv sold 107,393 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.64, for a total value of $4,149,665.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, with a total value of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders purchased 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GOOGL. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $135.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Finally, Atlantic Securities lowered their price target on shares of Alphabet to $115.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

