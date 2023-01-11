HT Partners LLC Acquires 11,878 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

HT Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,821.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 12,530 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 0.5% of HT Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. HT Partners LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,304,411 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $64,817,723,000 after purchasing an additional 331,945 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,884.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 17,922,978 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,714,333,000 after purchasing an additional 17,019,726 shares during the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,957.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 17,857,280 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,945,783,000 after purchasing an additional 16,989,271 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,830.2% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 16,487,668 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,605,074,000 after purchasing an additional 15,633,495 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 1,876.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 7,170,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $685,817,000 after purchasing an additional 6,807,300 shares during the last quarter. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,243,449.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.85, for a total value of $77,676.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 24,694 shares in the company, valued at $2,243,449.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock valued at $36,999,217 and have sold 190,744 shares valued at $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ GOOGL opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $92.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $102.65. Alphabet Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.34 and a 12 month high of $151.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently weighed in on GOOGL shares. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alphabet from $145.00 to $132.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Alphabet in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Alphabet to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $132.00.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Featured Stories

