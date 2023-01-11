Inlet Private Wealth LLC Sells 199 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Inlet Private Wealth LLC decreased its position in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,226 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 199 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises about 3.0% of Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Inlet Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,067,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Monumental Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Newfound Research LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft by 25.4% in the second quarter. Newfound Research LLC now owns 296 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the second quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the third quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.15% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Price Performance

MSFT stock opened at $228.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 1.84. Microsoft Co. has a 1 year low of $213.43 and a 1 year high of $323.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.71 trillion, a P/E ratio of 24.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $251.20.

Microsoft Announces Dividend

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The software giant reported $2.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by $0.06. Microsoft had a return on equity of 42.10% and a net margin of 34.37%. The business had revenue of $50.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.27 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 9th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.68 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 15th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.31%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Microsoft

In other Microsoft news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 24,144 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.27, for a total transaction of $6,139,094.88. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 150,047 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,152,450.69. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MSFT shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Microsoft from $296.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group set a $270.00 target price on Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Microsoft from $295.00 to $270.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Microsoft from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Microsoft from $320.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $293.09.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

