Insider Buying: ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO) Major Shareholder Acquires 20,649 Shares of Stock

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc (NYSE:EMO – Get Rating) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 20,649 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $28.62 per share, with a total value of $590,974.38. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,909,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $54,663,513.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, January 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 35,109 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $29.06 per share, with a total value of $1,020,267.54.

On Monday, December 12th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 8,679 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.29 per share, for a total transaction of $245,528.91.

On Friday, December 9th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 2,208 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average price of $28.25 per share, for a total transaction of $62,376.00.

On Wednesday, December 7th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 2,947 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $84,844.13.

On Monday, December 5th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 100 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.26 per share, for a total transaction of $3,026.00.

On Friday, December 2nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 9,852 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.10 per share, for a total transaction of $296,545.20.

On Tuesday, November 29th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 46,044 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $30.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,388,226.60.

On Friday, November 25th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 1,523 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.04 per share, with a total value of $45,750.92.

On Tuesday, November 22nd, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 4,238 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.19 per share, with a total value of $127,945.22.

On Friday, November 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 6,896 shares of ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $30.60 per share, with a total value of $211,017.60.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:EMO opened at $28.83 on Wednesday. ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Inc has a fifty-two week low of $21.93 and a fifty-two week high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.90.

ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 22nd were issued a $0.52 dividend. This is an increase from ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 21st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.21%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 43.8% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,781 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $220,000 after purchasing an additional 2,673 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 10.2% in the second quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 9,687 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 897 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management increased its position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund by 68,521.1% in the second quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 13,038 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,019 shares during the last quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund in the second quarter worth $342,000. Finally, Clough Capital Partners L P bought a new position in ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund during the third quarter valued at $400,000.

About ClearBridge Energy Midstream Opportunity Fund

ClearBridge Energy MLP Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. It is co-managed by ClearBridge Investments, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the energy sector.

