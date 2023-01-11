Insider Selling: Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT) Senior Officer Sells 17,250 Shares of Stock

Parex Resources Inc. (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) Senior Officer Kenneth George Pinsky sold 17,250 shares of Parex Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$20.55, for a total value of C$354,487.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 359,162 shares in the company, valued at C$7,380,779.10.

Parex Resources Stock Performance

TSE:PXT opened at C$20.18 on Wednesday. Parex Resources Inc. has a 1-year low of C$17.81 and a 1-year high of C$30.44. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$19.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$20.53. The firm has a market cap of C$2.20 billion and a PE ratio of 3.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Parex Resources (TSE:PXT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.41 by C($0.64). The business had revenue of C$528.94 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts expect that Parex Resources Inc. will post 6.6803584 EPS for the current year.

Parex Resources Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.96%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. Parex Resources’s payout ratio is 10.99%.

Several research firms recently commented on PXT. Haywood Securities decreased their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$36.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Parex Resources from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on shares of Parex Resources from C$29.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on Parex Resources from C$32.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a C$28.00 price target on Parex Resources and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 30th.

About Parex Resources

Parex Resources Inc engages in the exploration, development, production of oil and natural gas in Colombia. The company holds interests in onshore exploration and production blocks totaling approximately 6,521,632 gross acres. As of December 31, 2021, it had proved plus probable reserves of 198,825 million barrels of oil equivalent.

