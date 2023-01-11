Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO) Stock Holdings Boosted by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:XMMO – Get Rating) by 220.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,101 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,144 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF were worth $1,333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XMMO. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $18,909,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 38.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 671,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,776,000 after acquiring an additional 187,888 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 181.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 126,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,995,000 after acquiring an additional 81,452 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $5,471,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF by 49.5% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 235,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,771,000 after acquiring an additional 78,098 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XMMO opened at $76.24 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P MidCap Momentum ETF has a one year low of $68.22 and a one year high of $90.56. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $77.47 and a 200-day moving average of $76.44.

