Investment Partners LTD. Increases Stock Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Investment Partners LTD. raised its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 114.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,180 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,620 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners LTD.’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 8.6% during the third quarter. Hapanowicz & Associates Financial Services Inc now owns 2,650 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $299,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.6% during the third quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 14,702 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,661,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the period. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 0.8% during the third quarter. StrategIQ Financial Group LLC now owns 21,671 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $2,449,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. 626 Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 24.3% during the third quarter. 626 Financial LLC now owns 15,247 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $1,723,000 after buying an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 27.2% during the third quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 131,256 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $14,832,000 after buying an additional 28,045 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.64% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com Trading Up 2.9 %

Amazon.com stock opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day moving average is $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 1 year low of $81.43 and a 1 year high of $170.83. The company has a market cap of $916.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 82.49, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22.

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, VP Shelley Reynolds sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $329,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 119,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,259,320. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock worth $5,135,922. 12.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $118.00 to $103.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $200.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research dropped their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and forty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $147.12.

Amazon.com Profile

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

