Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM) Shares Purchased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund increased its holdings in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 7.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,751 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $1,808,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Iron Mountain by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,767 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Mariner LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 19,352 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,072,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 4,251 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Iron Mountain by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in Iron Mountain by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 7,138 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.12% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

NYSE:IRM opened at $50.16 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.16. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.46. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a twelve month low of $41.67 and a twelve month high of $58.61. The company has a market capitalization of $14.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.86.

Iron Mountain Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling at Iron Mountain

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.93%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 146.15%.

In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Iron Mountain news, EVP Deborah Marson sold 1,125 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $62,043.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 46,907 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,586,921.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO William L. Meaney sold 10,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.63, for a total transaction of $531,969.41. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at $14,968,759.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 24,389 shares of company stock worth $1,250,898. 2.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on IRM. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Iron Mountain to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a research report on Friday, December 16th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $58.00 price objective for the company. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Iron Mountain in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.00.

About Iron Mountain

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

