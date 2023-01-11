iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX) Holdings Lifted by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,942 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,742 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in iShares Semiconductor ETF were worth $12,413,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SOXX. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the third quarter valued at $38,000. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF during the second quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 29.2% during the second quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management now owns 115 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Semiconductor ETF alerts:

iShares Semiconductor ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of SOXX stock opened at $375.16 on Wednesday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $547.85. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $362.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $361.85.

iShares Semiconductor ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares Semiconductor ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a dividend of $1.062 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th. This represents a $4.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.13%.

(Get Rating)

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOXX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Semiconductor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.