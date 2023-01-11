iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR) Stock Position Increased by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF (BATS:MEAR – Get Rating) by 66.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,336 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,523 shares during the quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF were worth $1,307,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $105,000. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $105,000. Bernardo Wealth Planning LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $200,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF during the third quarter worth $256,000. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF by 11.2% during the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 5,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares during the period.

iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF stock opened at $49.83 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.74 and its 200-day moving average is $49.73. iShares Short Maturity Municipal Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $49.62 and a 12-month high of $50.17.

