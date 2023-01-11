Islay Capital Management LLC Purchases 8,436 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Islay Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,900.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,880 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,436 shares during the period. Alphabet makes up about 1.0% of Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Islay Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $849,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alphastar Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,965.9% in the 3rd quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 25,638 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $2,452,000 after buying an additional 24,397 shares in the last quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,972.7% in the 3rd quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC now owns 5,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 5,425 shares in the last quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 218,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after buying an additional 207,328 shares in the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 1,900.0% in the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $507,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TFC Financial Management grew its stake in Alphabet by 2,093.0% in the 3rd quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $717,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.06% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 2.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $92.47 and a 200 day moving average of $102.65. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. Alphabet Inc. has a 1 year low of $83.34 and a 1 year high of $151.55.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). The firm had revenue of $57.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.36 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. MKM Partners cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $134.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on shares of Alphabet from $125.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 4th. New Street Research assumed coverage on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $118.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $140.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alphabet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of Alphabet stock in a transaction on Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Prabhakar Raghavan sold 22,203 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.75, for a total transaction of $1,992,719.25. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 76,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,872,965.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares in the company, valued at $195,878,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders bought 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. 11.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

