Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Stock Holdings Increased by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,310 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 687 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $1,879,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clear Street Markets LLC increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 390.3% in the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 152 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Credit Agricole S A bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CX Institutional bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group bought a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 90.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently commented on JKHY shares. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $197.00 to $191.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $199.00 to $193.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $198.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $186.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

In other Jack Henry & Associates news, CEO David B. Foss sold 16,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.11, for a total value of $3,009,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,099 shares in the company, valued at $19,958,282.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

JKHY opened at $178.37 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $155.44 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $181.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $189.39.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $529.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $529.86 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.38 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.04%.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology and services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

