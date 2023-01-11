Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J) Shares Acquired by Texas Permanent School Fund

Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,066 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Jacobs Solutions were worth $1,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the third quarter worth $26,000. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 405.7% during the second quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 268 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $35,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Jacobs Solutions by 593.0% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 298 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Jacobs Solutions during the second quarter worth $40,000. 85.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jacobs Solutions alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of Jacobs Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,064,192.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Jacobs Solutions news, CEO Steven J. Demetriou sold 51,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $6,396,363.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 631,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $78,994,019.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christopher M.T. Thompson sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.70, for a total value of $490,800.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,123 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,064,192.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Jacobs Solutions Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:J opened at $127.50 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $16.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. Jacobs Solutions Inc. has a 52 week low of $106.78 and a 52 week high of $150.32. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $122.26.

Jacobs Solutions (NYSE:J – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 21st. The company reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.78 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.85 billion. Jacobs Solutions had a return on equity of 14.76% and a net margin of 4.32%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.58 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Jacobs Solutions Inc. will post 7.36 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Jacobs Solutions from $154.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Robert W. Baird raised Jacobs Solutions from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $136.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Jacobs Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Jacobs Solutions from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Jacobs Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.20.

About Jacobs Solutions

(Get Rating)

Jacobs Solutions Inc provides consulting, technical, scientific, and project delivery services for the government and private sectors in the United States, Europe, Canada, India, Asia, Australia, New Zealand, South America, Mexico, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Critical Mission Solutions, People & Places Solutions, and PA Consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding J? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jacobs Solutions Inc. (NYSE:J – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.