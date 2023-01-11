Janney Montgomery Scott Begins Coverage on Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT)

Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a neutral rating and a $19.50 price target on the bank’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Fulton Financial to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Fulton Financial in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a hold rating on the stock.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.86 on Tuesday. Fulton Financial has a 1-year low of $13.72 and a 1-year high of $19.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.58 and a 200-day moving average of $16.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74 and a beta of 0.81.

Fulton Financial ( NASDAQ:FULT Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.04. Fulton Financial had a return on equity of 11.82% and a net margin of 26.40%. The company had revenue of $278.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.15 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Fulton Financial will post 1.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.56%. Fulton Financial’s payout ratio is currently 38.22%.

In other Fulton Financial news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Angela M. Snyder sold 4,818 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.23, for a total value of $87,832.14. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 33,246 shares in the company, valued at $606,074.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 11,581 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.57, for a total value of $215,059.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 70,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,301,367.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 12.0% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 49,094 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $816,000 after acquiring an additional 5,268 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 19.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 29,186 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $485,000 after acquiring an additional 4,742 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fulton Financial during the first quarter valued at approximately $185,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.0% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 59,232 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $986,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of Fulton Financial by 2.9% during the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 31,259 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $520,000 after acquiring an additional 887 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.84% of the company’s stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

