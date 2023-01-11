Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Boosts Stock Position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in National Retail Properties, Inc. (NYSE:NNN – Get Rating) by 13.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 105,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,180 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in National Retail Properties were worth $4,189,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of National Retail Properties by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,142,210 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,174,831,000 after buying an additional 305,161 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in National Retail Properties by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,228,917 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $869,843,000 after purchasing an additional 287,695 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in National Retail Properties by 33.0% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,982,226 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $128,236,000 after purchasing an additional 739,202 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,703,427 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $116,247,000 after acquiring an additional 146,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of National Retail Properties by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,020,778 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $90,814,000 after acquiring an additional 69,089 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NNN stock opened at $45.97 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.87. National Retail Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $38.05 and a 1-year high of $48.76. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, October 28th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. National Retail Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 125.71%.

NNN has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on National Retail Properties from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Raymond James cut National Retail Properties from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group raised National Retail Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $42.00 to $52.00 in a report on Monday, January 2nd. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of National Retail Properties from $54.00 to $49.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of National Retail Properties in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.70.

National Retail Properties invests primarily in high-quality retail properties subject generally to long-term, net leases. As of September 30, 2020, the company owned 3,114 properties in 48 states with a gross leasable area of approximately 32.4 million square feet and with a weighted average remaining lease term of 10.7 years.

