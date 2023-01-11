Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Decreases Position in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 47,880 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 763 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $4,986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 24.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,736,347 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $681,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,120,359 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 17.4% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,394,331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $548,828,000 after acquiring an additional 503,490 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 669,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,816 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 14.5% in the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 658,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,317,000 after acquiring an additional 83,613 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DF Dent & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 455,817 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,183,000 after purchasing an additional 99,845 shares during the period.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SITE opened at $129.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.36 and a 12 month high of $212.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.83 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a 50-day moving average of $120.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $120.91.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.07. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 23.18% and a net margin of 6.97%. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

SITE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $144.13.

SiteOne Landscape Supply Profile

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

