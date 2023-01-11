Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in Moderna, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRNA – Get Rating) by 45.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 35,204 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,021 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Moderna were worth $4,163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.5% during the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 20.1% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 3.8% during the second quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 4.5% during the second quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after buying an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Moderna by 2.6% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 63.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Moderna Stock Up 3.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRNA opened at $189.65 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $180.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $158.54. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The company has a market capitalization of $72.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.86 and a beta of 1.71. Moderna, Inc. has a 12-month low of $115.03 and a 12-month high of $228.50.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Moderna ( NASDAQ:MRNA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Moderna had a return on equity of 70.03% and a net margin of 55.00%. Sell-side analysts expect that Moderna, Inc. will post 21.44 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on MRNA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $122.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Chardan Capital downgraded shares of Moderna from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $186.00 to $191.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $165.00 to $145.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Argus cut their price objective on shares of Moderna from $180.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on shares of Moderna from $101.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Moderna has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $187.86.

Insider Buying and Selling at Moderna

In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Moderna news, CEO Stephane Bancel sold 40,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.31, for a total value of $8,212,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 5,411,946 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,111,126,633.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Noubar Afeyan sold 10,000 shares of Moderna stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.25, for a total value of $1,372,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,357,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $323,526,935.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 445,899 shares of company stock valued at $74,472,586 in the last three months. 17.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Moderna

(Get Rating)

Moderna, Inc, a biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes messenger RNA therapeutics and vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases, immuno-oncology, rare diseases, cardiovascular diseases, and auto-immune diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its respiratory vaccines include COVID-19, flu, respiratory syncytial virus, Endemic HCoV, and hMPV+PIV3 vaccines; latent vaccines comprise cytomegalovirus, epstein-barr virus, human immunodeficiency virus, herpes simplex virus, and varicella-zoster virus vaccines; and public health vaccines consists of Zika and Nipah vaccines.

Further Reading

