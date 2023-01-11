Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Grows Position in Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust (NYSE:PPT – Get Rating) by 77.1% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 1,172,961 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 510,786 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Putnam Premier Income Trust were worth $4,199,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Putnam Premier Income Trust by 7.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 299,665 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,073,000 after purchasing an additional 19,620 shares during the last quarter. Columbia Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $76,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust in the 2nd quarter worth $57,000. Karpus Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Karpus Management Inc. now owns 1,463,192 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $5,560,000 after buying an additional 9,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 132,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $502,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.83% of the company’s stock.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of Putnam Premier Income Trust stock opened at $3.71 on Wednesday. Putnam Premier Income Trust has a 52-week low of $3.46 and a 52-week high of $4.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $3.67 and a 200-day moving average of $3.73.

Putnam Premier Income Trust Announces Dividend

Putnam Premier Income Trust Profile

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 24th will be given a dividend of $0.026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 23rd. This represents a $0.31 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.41%.

Putnam Premier Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Putnam Investment Management, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Putnam Investments Limited. It invests in the public fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in U.S. high-grade and high-yield bonds with an average credit quality of BBB by S&P Corporation.

