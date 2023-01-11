Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.04 Million Holdings in Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its position in shares of Yum! Brands, Inc. (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,027 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 1,443 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Yum! Brands were worth $4,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Texas Permanent School Fund grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 39,910 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,565 shares in the last quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 48.6% during the 3rd quarter. Arcus Capital Partners LLC now owns 10,468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,422 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 358,856 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $38,162,000 after purchasing an additional 21,448 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Yum! Brands by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,312 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,522,000 after purchasing an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Yum! Brands by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 63,605 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,764,000 after buying an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.54% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Yum! Brands

In other Yum! Brands news, CEO David W. Gibbs sold 4,259 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.52, for a total value of $547,366.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,076,011.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Yum! Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of Yum! Brands stock opened at $129.40 on Wednesday. Yum! Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $133.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.03. The stock has a market cap of $36.45 billion, a PE ratio of 29.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.99.

Yum! Brands (NYSE:YUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.14 by ($0.05). Yum! Brands had a net margin of 19.13% and a negative return on equity of 14.52%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. Analysts expect that Yum! Brands, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum! Brands Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.57 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. Yum! Brands’s payout ratio is 52.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently commented on YUM shares. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Yum! Brands from $146.00 to $155.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $118.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Yum! Brands from $122.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Cowen boosted their target price on Yum! Brands from $130.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Yum! Brands to $145.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.60.

Yum! Brands Company Profile

(Get Rating)

YUM! Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises quick service restaurants worldwide. It operates through four segments: the KFC Division, the Taco Bell Division, the Pizza Hut Division, and the Habit Burger Grill Division. The company operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, and The Habit Burger Grill brands, which specialize in chicken, pizza, made-to-order chargrilled burgers, sandwiches, Mexican-style food categories, and other food products.

Featured Articles

