Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.06 Million Position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating) by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 247,119 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 147,434 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust were worth $4,060,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 11.0% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 187,758 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 18,593 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 15.0% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 508,154 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $8,349,000 after purchasing an additional 66,173 shares during the last quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC lifted its position in BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 109.4% during the 3rd quarter. High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC now owns 43,259 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $711,000 after purchasing an additional 22,600 shares during the period. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 512,559 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $8,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,573 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 34,299 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 812 shares during the last quarter.

Get BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust alerts:

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Price Performance

BBN opened at $17.86 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.00. BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.76 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07.

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Announces Dividend

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 13th will be given a dividend of $0.1029 per share. This represents a $1.23 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 12th.

(Get Rating)

BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in taxable municipal securities, which include Build America Bonds.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust (NYSE:BBN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock Taxable Municipal Bond Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.