Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.10 Million Stake in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,447 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 427 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Humana were worth $4,099,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Castleview Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 11,676 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Humana by 42.3% in the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new stake in Humana in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.38% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 42,028 shares in the company, valued at $21,086,288.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock worth $27,938,777 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Humana Stock Performance

HUM has been the subject of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Humana from $560.00 to $637.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Mizuho raised their price objective on Humana from $529.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Humana from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $602.50.

HUM stock opened at $481.59 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $525.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $504.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market cap of $60.97 billion, a PE ratio of 21.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 0.76. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $363.73 and a 1-year high of $571.30.

Humana (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Humana Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a $0.7875 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. Humana’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.29%.

Humana Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

