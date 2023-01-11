Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.16 Million Holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating) by 3.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,493 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,573 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $4,157,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. HM Payson & Co. raised its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 57.6% during the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,022 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners during the third quarter worth approximately $52,000. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 486,499 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,113,000 after acquiring an additional 3,285 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,929 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $757,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. Finally, Meixler Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners by 4.5% in the third quarter. Meixler Investment Management Ltd. now owns 16,850 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $801,000 after buying an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. 51.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magellan Midstream Partners alerts:

Magellan Midstream Partners Trading Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MMP opened at $51.43 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.86, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $10.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 52 week low of $44.79 and a 52 week high of $54.40. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $51.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $50.42.

Magellan Midstream Partners Increases Dividend

Magellan Midstream Partners ( NYSE:MMP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The pipeline company reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $876.10 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $733.97 million. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 34.72% and a return on equity of 55.55%. On average, equities analysts expect that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 4.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, November 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were paid a $1.0475 dividend. This represents a $4.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.15%. This is a boost from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Magellan Midstream Partners’s payout ratio is presently 80.89%.

Insider Transactions at Magellan Midstream Partners

In related news, Director James R. Montague sold 2,892 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.43, for a total value of $154,519.56. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 25,095 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,340,825.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.40% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have commented on MMP shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $49.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Magellan Midstream Partners presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.83.

About Magellan Midstream Partners

(Get Rating)

Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. engages in the transportation, storage, and distribution of refined petroleum products and crude oil in the United States. It operates through Refined Products and Crude Oil segments. The company operates refined products pipeline that transports gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, kerosene, and heating oil to wholesalers, retailers, traders, railroads, airlines, and regional farm cooperatives; and to end markets, including retail gasoline stations, truck stops, farm cooperatives, railroad fueling depots, military bases, and commercial airports.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magellan Midstream Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.