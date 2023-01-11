Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its holdings in Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO – Get Rating) by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 82,332 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 15,181 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Rio Tinto Group were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Coastline Trust Co boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 1.0% in the second quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 17,361 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $1,059,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 8.9% in the second quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,195 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $134,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 12.4% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $103,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL boosted its position in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,400 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $329,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rio Tinto Group by 2.9% during the third quarter. YorkBridge Wealth Partners LLC now owns 7,100 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $391,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 10.43% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RIO opened at $75.61 on Wednesday. Rio Tinto Group has a fifty-two week low of $50.92 and a fifty-two week high of $84.69. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $67.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.79.

RIO has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 6,040 ($73.59) to GBX 5,700 ($69.44) in a report on Thursday, December 8th. UBS Group lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Citigroup lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Rio Tinto Group from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on Rio Tinto Group from GBX 5,800 ($70.66) to GBX 6,200 ($75.54) in a report on Tuesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Rio Tinto Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,990.00.

Rio Tinto Group engages in exploring, mining, and processing mineral resources worldwide. The company offers aluminum, copper, diamonds, gold, borates, titanium dioxide, salt, iron ore, and lithium. It also owns and operates open pit and underground mines, mills, refineries, smelters, power stations, and research and service facilities.

