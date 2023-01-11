Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Holdings in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 69,365 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,814 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Tyson Foods were worth $4,573,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in TSN. Polaris Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 372.5% in the 2nd quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 3,204,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,897,000 after buying an additional 2,526,087 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,179,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,332,404,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239,235 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 87.7% in the 2nd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 3,246,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,445,000 after acquiring an additional 1,517,165 shares in the last quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 6,100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Walker Asset Management LLC now owns 1,304,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,854,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283,257 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Tyson Foods by 33.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,653,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $327,497,000 after acquiring an additional 912,421 shares in the last quarter. 66.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Shane Miller sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.44, for a total value of $322,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,992,549.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Tyson Foods Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:TSN opened at $65.58 on Wednesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.38 and a 12 month high of $100.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $64.56 and its 200 day moving average is $72.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.35 and a beta of 0.70.

Tyson Foods (NYSE:TSN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by ($0.07). Tyson Foods had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 16.62%. The firm had revenue of $13.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Tyson Foods Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st will be paid a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Tyson Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Tyson Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.52%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TSN. Barclays cut shares of Tyson Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $79.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Tyson Foods from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Tyson Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $75.00.

Tyson Foods Company Profile

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and live market hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

