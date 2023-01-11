Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Lowers Position in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lessened its stake in Fair Isaac Co. (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,985 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 270 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Fair Isaac were worth $4,114,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Lindsell Train Ltd boosted its position in Fair Isaac by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Lindsell Train Ltd now owns 841,430 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $337,498,000 after purchasing an additional 144,872 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 253.7% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 670,688 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $268,879,000 after buying an additional 481,050 shares in the last quarter. AKO Capital LLP lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 26.5% during the 2nd quarter. AKO Capital LLP now owns 490,935 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $196,816,000 after buying an additional 102,724 shares in the last quarter. AF Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. AF Advisors Inc. now owns 374,256 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $150,039,000 after buying an additional 66,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kensico Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Fair Isaac by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter. Kensico Capital Management Corp now owns 322,800 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $129,411,000 after buying an additional 29,100 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.75% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total transaction of $8,293,455.04. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,536,158.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Michael S. Leonard sold 1,934 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.21, for a total transaction of $1,160,806.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,237 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,143,299.77. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Mark R. Scadina sold 13,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $601.28, for a total value of $8,293,455.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,186 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,536,158.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,072 shares of company stock valued at $12,180,047 in the last three months. 3.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fair Isaac Stock Down 1.3 %

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Needham & Company LLC increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $600.00 to $630.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Fair Isaac from $614.00 to $686.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Fair Isaac in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $697.00 price objective for the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $575.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on Fair Isaac from $545.00 to $695.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fair Isaac presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $647.17.

Shares of FICO opened at $585.86 on Wednesday. Fair Isaac Co. has a 52-week low of $340.48 and a 52-week high of $638.87. The company has a market capitalization of $14.63 billion, a PE ratio of 41.26 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $582.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $493.23.

Fair Isaac (NYSE:FICO – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The technology company reported $3.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.56. Fair Isaac had a negative return on equity of 51.08% and a net margin of 27.12%. The business had revenue of $348.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.10 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Fair Isaac Co. will post 16.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fair Isaac Profile

(Get Rating)

Fair Isaac Corporation develops analytic, software, and data decisioning technologies and services that enable businesses to automate, enhance, and connect decisions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through two segments, Scores and Software. The Software segment provides pre-configured analytic and decision management solution designed for various business needs or processes, such as account origination, customer management, customer engagement, fraud detection, financial crimes compliance, and marketing, as well as associated professional services.

Recommended Stories

