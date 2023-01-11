Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 11,870 Shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Get Rating) by 27.1% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 55,591 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,870 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $4,048,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 71.2% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 399 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 94.5% during the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in BJ’s Wholesale Club in the 2nd quarter worth about $47,000. 93.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BJ's Wholesale Club Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NYSE BJ opened at $67.05 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $71.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.73, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.46. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $51.45 and a 12-month high of $80.41. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on BJ shares. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. They issued an “inline” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on BJ’s Wholesale Club from $81.00 to $78.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.53.

In other BJ’s Wholesale Club news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares in the company, valued at $698,751.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,975 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.30, for a total value of $136,867.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $698,751.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Scott Kessler sold 13,360 shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.88, for a total value of $920,236.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 112,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,779,720.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the east coast of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, Wellsleyfarms.com, and Delivery.bjs.com as well as the mobile app.

