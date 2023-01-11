Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Purchases 4,273 Shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 16.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 29,734 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,273 shares during the quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $5,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 1,800.0% during the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 6,433.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Snowflake during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 41.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Snowflake by 333.3% during the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. 65.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Snowflake stock opened at $137.94 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $142.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $157.12. The company has a market capitalization of $44.36 billion, a PE ratio of -60.24 and a beta of 0.72. Snowflake Inc. has a 52 week low of $110.26 and a 52 week high of $329.49.

SNOW has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $194.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Moffett Nathanson assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $242.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Snowflake to $105.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on Snowflake from $180.00 to $169.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on Snowflake in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $190.34.

In other news, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total transaction of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 101,097 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,311 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.59, for a total transaction of $186,935.49. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,966,038.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Michael Scarpelli sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.76, for a total value of $30,352,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,097 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,342,480.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,035 shares of company stock valued at $30,642,171. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

