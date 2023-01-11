Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Raises Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 82,688 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,692 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $4,064,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $35,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the 1st quarter worth $41,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5,238.9% during the 3rd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 961 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 943 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the third quarter valued at $50,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $49.99 on Wednesday. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a one year low of $48.09 and a one year high of $55.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.19.

