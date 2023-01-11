Janney Montgomery Scott LLC Reduces Holdings in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Janney Montgomery Scott LLC trimmed its stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 66,833 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,650 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $4,065,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of STT. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 4,505 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $392,000 after acquiring an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its stake in shares of State Street by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 17,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,216 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of State Street by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 280,353 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $24,436,000 after acquiring an additional 10,187 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in State Street during the 1st quarter valued at about $812,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in State Street by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 23,170 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,019,000 after purchasing an additional 3,276 shares in the last quarter. 88.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get State Street alerts:

State Street Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:STT opened at $81.46 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.72 and a 200 day moving average of $71.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $29.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.25 and a beta of 1.57. State Street Co. has a 52 week low of $58.62 and a 52 week high of $104.87.

State Street Announces Dividend

State Street ( NYSE:STT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. State Street had a return on equity of 11.72% and a net margin of 22.48%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that State Street Co. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.09%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio is presently 35.69%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $66.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of State Street in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.12.

State Street Company Profile

(Get Rating)

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. The company offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services; securities finance and enhanced custody products; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.