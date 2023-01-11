JMP Securities Cuts Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE) Price Target to $8.00

Forge Global (NYSE:FRGE – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by JMP Securities from $10.00 to $8.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a market outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on FRGE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. They set a neutral rating for the company. UBS Group initiated coverage on Forge Global in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. They set a neutral rating and a $1.75 price objective for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Forge Global in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They set a neutral rating and a $1.75 target price on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $3.83.

FRGE opened at $1.92 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.25. Forge Global has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $47.50.

Forge Global ( NYSE:FRGE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $15.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Forge Global will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

In other Forge Global news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel bought 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.51 per share, for a total transaction of $49,830.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 33,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,830. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Kimberley H. Vogel bought 33,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $1.51 per share, with a total value of $49,830.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 33,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,830. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Kimberley H. Vogel acquired 30,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $1.65 per share, with a total value of $49,999.95. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 54,303 shares in the company, valued at $89,599.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in FRGE. Wedmont Private Capital purchased a new stake in Forge Global during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Forge Global during the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Forge Global by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 334,117 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the period. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new stake in shares of Forge Global in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Forge Global by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,439,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 40,068 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.68% of the company’s stock.

Forge Global Holdings, Inc provides marketplace infrastructure, data services, and technology solutions for private market participants. It enables private company shareholders to trade private company shares with accredited investors. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in San Francisco, California.

