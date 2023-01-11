Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) is Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s 9th Largest Position

Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp lowered its holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 91,922 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,695 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises approximately 1.7% of Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $15,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. RKL Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 2.1% during the second quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 48,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,562,000 after acquiring an additional 1,010 shares in the last quarter. Geller Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 7.5% during the second quarter. Geller Advisors LLC now owns 9,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,644,000 after acquiring an additional 648 shares in the last quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 296.9% during the second quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 8,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,495,000 after buying an additional 6,537 shares during the last quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.6% during the second quarter. Lokken Investment Group LLC now owns 12,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,302,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 13.4% during the second quarter. Keebeck Alpha LP now owns 4,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 525 shares during the last quarter. 67.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Johnson & Johnson alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares in the company, valued at $18,864,202. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Joseph J. Wolk sold 14,781 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.60, for a total value of $2,654,667.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 35,812 shares in the company, valued at $6,431,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Peter Fasolo sold 22,864 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.50, for a total transaction of $3,761,128.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 114,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,864,202. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 300,750 shares of company stock worth $52,311,677 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson Stock Down 0.2 %

JNJ stock opened at $175.16 on Wednesday. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $155.72 and a twelve month high of $186.69. The company has a market cap of $457.95 billion, a PE ratio of 24.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.56. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $176.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $171.57. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The company reported $2.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.49 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.44 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 35.37% and a net margin of 19.95%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.60 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Johnson & Johnson declared that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, September 14th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to reacquire up to 1.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Johnson & Johnson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 17th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 62.95%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on JNJ shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 target price on the stock. Barclays started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday, October 17th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $175.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $198.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Atlantic Securities lowered their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $194.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $182.42.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. The company's Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNJ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson & Johnson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson & Johnson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.