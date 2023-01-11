JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) Shares Sold by Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.

Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 44,673 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 700 shares during the quarter. Guyasuta Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $4,668,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 2.9% during the third quarter. Financial Planning & Information Services Inc. now owns 17,875 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Trust Co raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 41.0% during the third quarter. Matrix Trust Co now owns 5,938 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $621,000 after acquiring an additional 1,726 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 5.1% during the third quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 8,300 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $867,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 9.0% during the third quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 2,781 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rovin Capital UT ADV raised its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13.3% during the third quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 3,285 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $343,000 after acquiring an additional 385 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.89% of the company’s stock.

In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,795 shares in the company, valued at $61,797,447.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other JPMorgan Chase & Co. news, CEO Douglas B. Petno sold 5,139 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.02, for a total transaction of $642,477.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 248,011 shares in the company, valued at $31,006,335.22. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Mary E. Erdoes sold 33,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.77, for a total transaction of $3,880,031.55. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 533,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $61,797,447.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,964 shares of company stock worth $4,936,426 over the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock opened at $138.60 on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $101.28 and a 1 year high of $169.81. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $133.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.39. The company has a market cap of $406.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.96 by $0.16. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 26.85% and a return on equity of 14.52%. The firm had revenue of $32.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.74 earnings per share. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be paid a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 5th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.89%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.78%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on JPM. Royal Bank of Canada set a $130.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $174.00 to $169.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $126.00 to $153.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $162.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.39.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

