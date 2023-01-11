Kennicott Capital Management LLC Has $1.93 Million Stock Position in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Kennicott Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 12.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 13,942 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,548 shares during the period. Apple comprises approximately 1.6% of Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Kennicott Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $1,927,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. MKT Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.5% during the second quarter. MKT Advisors LLC now owns 12,269 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,777,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP raised its stake in shares of Apple by 1.0% during the second quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 6,339 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Apple by 6.7% during the second quarter. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 1,046 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Aufman Associates Inc raised its stake in shares of Apple by 0.9% during the second quarter. Aufman Associates Inc now owns 7,674 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $1,049,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management raised its stake in Apple by 1.7% during the second quarter. Lake Point Wealth Management now owns 4,025 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $550,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.60% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O'brien sold 8,053 shares of Apple stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.45, for a total value of $1,147,149.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 136,290 shares of the company's stock, valued at $19,414,510.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 20,200 shares of the business's stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.72, for a total transaction of $3,004,144.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 31,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,685,423.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 204,552 shares of company stock valued at $31,645,123. Company insiders own 0.06% of the company's stock.

Apple Stock Up 0.4 %

Apple stock opened at $130.73 on Wednesday. Apple Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $124.17 and a fifty-two week high of $179.61. The stock has a market cap of $2.08 trillion, a PE ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.24. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.75 and its 200 day simple moving average is $148.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.88.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The iPhone maker reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $90.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.77 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.90%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apple Inc. will post 6.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 7th were given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 4th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AAPL. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $185.00 to $170.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $170.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $175.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Apple from $200.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Finally, KeyCorp reissued a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $172.25.

Apple Profile

(Get Rating)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. It also sells various related services. In addition, the company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Featured Stories

