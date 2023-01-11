KeyCorp Raises Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE) Price Target to $200.00

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by KeyCorp from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on FIVE. BNP Paribas upgraded Five Below from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. StockNews.com downgraded Five Below from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup upped their price target on Five Below from $170.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Five Below from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Five Below from $205.00 to $201.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $185.65.

Five Below Price Performance

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $190.55 on Tuesday. Five Below has a fifty-two week low of $109.49 and a fifty-two week high of $190.93. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.19. The firm has a market cap of $10.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.36, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.11.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 30th. The specialty retailer reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $645.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.16 million. Five Below had a return on equity of 20.11% and a net margin of 7.81%. As a group, research analysts expect that Five Below will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

In other Five Below news, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 8,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,646,292.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Joel D. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.57, for a total value of $1,855,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,941.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Kathleen S. Barclay sold 3,319 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.10, for a total value of $620,984.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,646,292.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 33,575 shares of company stock worth $6,200,885. 1.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Five Below

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIVE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Five Below by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 4,482 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $710,000 after buying an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in Five Below during the 1st quarter valued at $209,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Five Below by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,722 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 1,610 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in Five Below by 793.1% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,563 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,388 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in Five Below by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 30,353 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,936,000 after purchasing an additional 2,155 shares in the last quarter.

Five Below Company Profile

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. It offers accessories, including socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polishes, lip glosses, fragrances, and branded cosmetics; and items used to complete and personalize living space, such as glitter lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options for the customers room.

