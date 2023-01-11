Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC Acquires 5,425 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Rating) by 1,972.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,700 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,425 shares during the quarter. Lehman & Derafelo Financial Resources LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $545,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. lifted its position in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Penn Davis Mcfarland Inc. now owns 218,240 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $20,875,000 after purchasing an additional 207,328 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,900.0% during the third quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 5,300 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after buying an additional 5,035 shares during the period. TFC Financial Management increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 2,093.0% during the third quarter. TFC Financial Management now owns 7,500 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after buying an additional 7,158 shares during the period. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,909.3% during the third quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 2,150 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 2,043 shares during the period. Finally, Twin Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1,893.3% during the third quarter. Twin Capital Management Inc. now owns 209,256 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $20,015,000 after buying an additional 198,758 shares during the period. 34.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $88.42 on Wednesday. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $83.34 and a 12-month high of $151.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.14 trillion, a PE ratio of 17.56, a PEG ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50 day moving average of $92.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.65. The company has a current ratio of 2.52, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The information services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by ($0.19). Alphabet had a net margin of 23.75% and a return on equity of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $57.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc. will post 4.68 EPS for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv acquired 800,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, major shareholder 2019 Gp L.L.C. Gv purchased 800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.00 per share, for a total transaction of $13,600,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 11,522,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $195,878,216. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.15, for a total value of $77,933.25. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 25,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,289,870.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders acquired 1,461,702 shares of company stock worth $36,999,217 and sold 190,744 shares worth $8,564,640. Company insiders own 11.44% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Alphabet to $135.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Tigress Financial cut their price target on Alphabet from $186.00 to $160.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Mizuho cut their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Atlantic Securities cut their target price on Alphabet to $115.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Alphabet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $132.00.

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

