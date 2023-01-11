Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS) Holdings Lowered by Raymond James & Associates

Raymond James & Associates trimmed its stake in shares of Leidos Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 145,472 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 23,476 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Leidos were worth $12,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in Leidos by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 17,024 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,489,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370 shares in the last quarter. Busey Wealth Management lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 57,963 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,070,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003 shares in the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $154,000. Naples Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Leidos by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 42,117 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Leidos in the 3rd quarter worth about $761,000. 75.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LDOS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Leidos from $105.00 to $114.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Leidos in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Leidos from $112.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Leidos from $105.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Leidos from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $115.50.

Leidos Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE LDOS opened at $99.98 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market cap of $13.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.45, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $100.25. Leidos Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.07 and a 52 week high of $111.12.

Leidos (NYSE:LDOS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The aerospace company reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $3.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.54 billion. Leidos had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 4.81%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Leidos Holdings, Inc. will post 6.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Leidos Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 14th. Leidos’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.45%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Leidos news, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of Leidos stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 24,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,566,512.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CFO Christopher R. Cage sold 1,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.51, for a total transaction of $170,522.51. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 13,874 shares in the company, valued at $1,477,719.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Roy E. Stevens sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.43, for a total value of $156,696.45. Following the sale, the insider now owns 24,814 shares in the company, valued at $2,566,512.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,145 shares of company stock valued at $6,583,348 in the last three months. Company insiders own 1.67% of the company’s stock.

Leidos Company Profile

Leidos Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

