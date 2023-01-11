Lincoln Capital LLC Buys 860 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Lincoln Capital LLC boosted its position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,290 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 860 shares during the period. Lincoln Capital LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Means Investment CO. Inc. lifted its stake in Tesla by 219.9% during the 3rd quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 6,455 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $1,712,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares in the last quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in Tesla by 125.6% during the third quarter. Physicians Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,511 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,398 shares during the period. Alaethes Wealth LLC increased its position in Tesla by 45.1% in the second quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 547 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $368,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Tesla by 199.5% in the third quarter. Beam Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,644 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JB Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Tesla by 157.1% in the third quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 3,258 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $864,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares in the last quarter. 43.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tesla Stock Performance

NASDAQ TSLA opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $375.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $162.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $227.77. Tesla, Inc. has a 1-year low of $101.81 and a 1-year high of $384.29.

Insider Buying and Selling

Tesla ( NASDAQ:TSLA Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total transaction of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total value of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet lowered shares of Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $235.00 to $205.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 2nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $230.20.

About Tesla

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

Read More

