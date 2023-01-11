Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Bought by AE Wealth Management LLC

AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,663 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Linde were worth $1,257,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp increased its position in Linde by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,653,204 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,938,416,000 after buying an additional 689,308 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its position in Linde by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 13,695,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,376,207,000 after buying an additional 552,675 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Linde by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,135,152 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,487,217,000 after buying an additional 1,061,754 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in Linde by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,286,111 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,966,719,000 after buying an additional 1,450,317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors increased its position in Linde by 17.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 8,961,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,864,965,000 after buying an additional 1,303,346 shares in the last quarter. 78.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction on Monday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total transaction of $726,931.26. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director Stephen F. Angel sold 74,227 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.51, for a total value of $24,532,765.77. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 345,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $114,315,807.27. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP David P. Strauss sold 2,166 shares of Linde stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.61, for a total value of $726,931.26. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,907,525.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Linde Stock Performance

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on LIN shares. Societe Generale cut their price objective on Linde from $400.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 17th. Seaport Res Ptn raised Linde from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Mizuho cut their price objective on Linde from $353.00 to $344.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen cut their price objective on Linde to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Linde to $360.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Linde has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $352.35.

NYSE:LIN opened at $322.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.62 billion, a PE ratio of 42.60, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.88. Linde plc has a fifty-two week low of $262.47 and a fifty-two week high of $347.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $328.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $301.12.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $3.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.16. Linde had a net margin of 11.39% and a return on equity of 14.26%. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.73 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Linde plc will post 12.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Linde Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $1.17 dividend. This represents a $4.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 1st. Linde’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.90%.

About Linde

(Get Rating)

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas and engineering company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

Further Reading

