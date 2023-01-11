Louisiana State Employees Retirement System Invests $454,000 in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM)

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 15,500 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock, valued at approximately $454,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,214,786 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $95,318,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,445,475 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $84,540,000 after acquiring an additional 42,009 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,167,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $74,929,000 after acquiring an additional 88,775 shares during the period. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,476,814 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $51,053,000 after acquiring an additional 81,796 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Dime Community Bancshares by 229.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 785,550 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $23,292,000 after acquiring an additional 547,293 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.38% of the company’s stock.

Get Dime Community Bancshares alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on DCOM shares. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of Dime Community Bancshares from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Dime Community Bancshares to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Dime Community Bancshares in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Dime Community Bancshares Stock Performance

DCOM opened at $32.06 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $33.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $32.30. Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. has a 1-year low of $28.36 and a 1-year high of $38.20. The company has a market cap of $1.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98 and a beta of 1.11.

Dime Community Bancshares (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The savings and loans company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.03. Dime Community Bancshares had a net margin of 33.22% and a return on equity of 14.39%. The firm had revenue of $109.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.60 million. On average, analysts expect that Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dime Community Bancshares Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 17th will be paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 13th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.99%. Dime Community Bancshares’s payout ratio is 26.89%.

Insider Transactions at Dime Community Bancshares

In other news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total value of $71,318.52. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,333,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,686,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Basswood Capital Management, L sold 2,177 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.76, for a total transaction of $71,318.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,333,520 shares in the company, valued at $43,686,115.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christopher J. Porzelt sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.50, for a total transaction of $67,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $459,486. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,147 shares of company stock worth $5,756,685 in the last quarter. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dime Community Bancshares Profile

(Get Rating)

Dime Community Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Dime Community Bank that provides various commercial banking and financial services. It accepts time, savings, and demand deposits from the businesses, consumers, and local municipalities. The company also offers commercial real estate loans; multi-family mortgage loans; residential mortgage loans; secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans; home equity loans; and construction and land loans.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DCOM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dime Community Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCOM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dime Community Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dime Community Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.