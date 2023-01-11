MA Private Wealth Buys 3,106 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

MA Private Wealth increased its stake in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 200.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,659 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,106 shares during the period. MA Private Wealth’s holdings in Tesla were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in Tesla by 189.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 9,366,820 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock valued at $2,484,549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,125,732 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 10.2% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,233,086 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $9,584,845,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,687 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 109.2% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,555,375 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $1,676,072,000 after acquiring an additional 811,900 shares during the period. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC grew its holdings in shares of Tesla by 202.5% during the 3rd quarter. Sloy Dahl & Holst LLC now owns 1,029,501 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $273,075,000 after acquiring an additional 689,147 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Santander S.A. grew its stake in shares of Tesla by 2,437.5% in the 2nd quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 674,891 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $454,485,000 after buying an additional 648,294 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently weighed in on TSLA. TheStreet downgraded Tesla from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Bank of America cut their price target on Tesla from $275.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Oppenheimer downgraded Tesla from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Citigroup upgraded Tesla from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $141.33 to $176.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Tesla has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $230.20.

Tesla Price Performance

Shares of Tesla stock opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. Tesla, Inc. has a one year low of $101.81 and a one year high of $384.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $162.28 and its 200 day moving average is $227.77. The stock has a market cap of $375.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.72, a P/E/G ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.08. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. The company had revenue of $21.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.48 EPS. Tesla’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.95, for a total value of $2,414,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 62,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,484,090.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock worth $4,492,567,309. Corporate insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Tesla Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

