Macroview Investment Management LLC Has $69,000 Position in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN)

Macroview Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 615 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 225 shares during the period. Macroview Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $69,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Bellecapital International Ltd. lifted its holdings in Amazon.com by 1,993.8% in the second quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 70,644 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $7,503,000 after buying an additional 67,270 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2.1% in the first quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,993 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $13,017,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 2,027.5% in the second quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd now owns 160,326 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $17,028,000 after purchasing an additional 152,790 shares in the last quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1.0% in the third quarter. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd now owns 1,526,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $172,544,000 after purchasing an additional 15,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ervin Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com by 1,900.0% in the second quarter. Ervin Investment Management LLC now owns 2,940 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $320,000 after purchasing an additional 2,793 shares in the last quarter. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $89.87 on Wednesday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a 52 week low of $81.43 and a 52 week high of $170.83. The firm has a market cap of $916.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 82.49, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $111.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.94.

Amazon.com ( NASDAQ:AMZN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The e-commerce giant reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a return on equity of 14.44% and a net margin of 2.25%. The business had revenue of $127.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $127.47 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.31 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total value of $700,864.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $50,142,890. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Amazon.com news, CEO Adam Selipsky sold 520 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.20, for a total value of $58,344.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,750,408. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Douglas J. Herrington sold 7,456 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.00, for a total transaction of $700,864.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 533,435 shares in the company, valued at $50,142,890. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 52,948 shares of company stock valued at $5,135,922. 12.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

AMZN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $175.00 to $140.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $145.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Erste Group Bank downgraded shares of Amazon.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research lowered their price objective on shares of Amazon.com from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and forty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.12.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

