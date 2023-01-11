Merriman Wealth Management LLC Boosts Position in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Merriman Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 179.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,716 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after buying an additional 7,516 shares during the quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Tesla were worth $3,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TSLA. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in Tesla during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Horan Securities Inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 164.3% during the second quarter. Horan Securities Inc. now owns 37 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tesla during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Norway Savings Bank increased its stake in Tesla by 200.0% during the third quarter. Norway Savings Bank now owns 105 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Finally, Triasima Portfolio Management inc. increased its stake in Tesla by 582.4% during the third quarter. Triasima Portfolio Management inc. now owns 116 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.00% of the company’s stock.

In other Tesla news, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total value of $410,131.12. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,906,926.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, CAO Vaibhav Taneja sold 3,768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.07, for a total transaction of $670,967.76. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 95,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,056,434.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Zachary Kirkhorn sold 3,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.31, for a total transaction of $410,131.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 200,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,906,926.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 24,172,833 shares of company stock valued at $4,492,567,309. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TSLA. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Tesla from $330.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Tesla from $225.00 to $186.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on Tesla from $304.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Global Equities Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesla in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Tesla from $300.00 to $200.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $230.20.

NASDAQ:TSLA opened at $118.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $162.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $375.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 2.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.46. Tesla, Inc. has a 1 year low of $101.81 and a 1 year high of $384.29.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 19th. The electric vehicle producer reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $21.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.96 billion. Tesla had a return on equity of 31.10% and a net margin of 14.95%. Tesla’s revenue was up 55.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tesla, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

